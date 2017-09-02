Thomson 20, Jefferson 14: Dragons fall short at The Brickyard

Jefferson left The Brickyard disappointed — but not discouraged.
The Dragons (2-1) fell just short of scoring a major road win at Thomson on Friday, losing 20-14 to third-ranked Bulldogs after Bubba Murray delivered the game-winning touchdown from a yard out with 30 seconds left.
“We gave it our everything,” Jefferson center Logan Garner said. “We put our hearts out onto the field, and at the end of the day, if you give it your all, there’s nothing to be disappointed about. That was a great game. All respect to Thomson.”
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said he was proud of his squad, but that the loss also served as a lesson in missed opportunities. The Dragons twice came away with no points after pushing the ball inside the Thomson 25, including coming up short on a fourth down on the two-yard line.
“It was a great test for us,” Cathcart said. “What we’ve got to learn how to do is when we do get it close, we’ve got to learn how to make plays in the red zone when we have that opportunity. Against a team like this, you can’t leave points on the field.”
This was Jefferson’s third game in the last 12 months against the traditional state power, having faced the Bulldogs both in the regular season and the playoffs last year. Thomson, last year’s Class AAAA state runners-up, won both those contests by more than 20 points. It appeared that Friday’s contest would follow a similar plot line after the Bulldogs jumped out 13-0 early before Jefferson found its footing in the second quarter.
Garner said there was no panic after falling down quickly.
“We know how to handle ourselves in those situations,” he said. “ … We’re really good at keeping our composure. It’s a long game.”
Still, Thomson threw a haymaker early, scoring in seven plays on its opening drive, capped by a two-yard run by Tyreke Braswell. The Bulldogs then cashed in on a Dragon fumble at the Jefferson 14 later in the quarter with Tyler Curry scoring from a yard out five plays later.
But Thomson wouldn’t find the end zone again until the waning moments of the game. In the meantime, Jefferson’s offense, which had gained a total of one yard in its first two possessions, began finding a rhythm. Wood cut the Bulldog lead to 13-7 after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Wood finished with 69 yards on 16 carries.
Wood scored again late in the third quarter, running in from four yards out, followed by a Hayden Kilgore PAT to give Jefferson a 14-13 lead. The touchdown was set up by a 29-yard pass from wide receiver Zac Corbin back to quarterback Bryce Moore.
The Dragons finished with 152 yards in the air, with Moore accounting for 123 of those yards on an 8-for-22 passing night.
Jefferson’s defense then forced punts on Thomson’s next two offensive series but the Dragon offense was unable to knock out a first down on either possession to run to run time off the clock. As a result, Thomson got the ball back at its own 36 with 5:56 left and responded with a 14-play, 64-yard drive for the winning score.
“The people that know football know the game was actually lost when we weren’t able to get first downs in that fourth quarter and keep the ball from them,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson now receives a well-timed off week next Friday to rest several banged-up players, according to Cathcart. The Dragons then have big non-region contests remaining with Flowery Branch (Sept. 15) and Gainesville (Sept. 22) before starting region play.
“No rest for the weary, but I’m just extremely proud of the job that these guys did,” Cathcart said.
