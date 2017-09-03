County residents asks for water on Marion Cape Road

A long-time Banks County resident appeared before the board of commissioners last week to ask that water be offered on Marion Cape Road.
John Mitchell spoke on the need for water along the road. The BOC took no action on this request.
Commissioner Charles Turk said it would cost $173,000 to extend water to the road. He added that there are currently only two residences on the road.
Mitchell stated, “Is that all the houses that are going to be there forever? I say, ‘no.’ Water will bring people in.”
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•awarded a contract to Griffin Brothers for $81,605 for the Gowder Road relocation project.
•awarded a contract to Griffin Brothers for $380,363 for the John Morris Road paving project.
•agreed to proceed with an Appalachian Regional Commission grant application.
•approved the annual law clerk agreement with the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
•approved an alcohol license transfer for Exxon Food Mart.
