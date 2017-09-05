The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing elderly woman who was last seen in the area of 1422 Perkins Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. The missing woman, who has been identified as Shoua Kue, is approximately 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 1 inch in height and does not speak any English. She was last seen wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrow County Dispatch at 770-307-3122.
Elderly woman missing in Barrow County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry