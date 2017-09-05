Dorothy Coile (09-02-17)

Dorothy M. Strickland Coile, 86, entered into rest on Saturday, September 2, 2017.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Lena Belle Christian. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Vineyard Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Coile was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim D. Strickland and Jack Q. Coile; and daughter, Robbie Saxon.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Fricks (Emory), Commerce; son, Ricky J. Strickland (Freita), Comer; one sister, Claudette Bird (Jerry), Lavonia; one brother, Charles Christian (Betty Carol), Comer; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 5, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Chris Chitwood officiating. Interment will follow in Colbert Cemetery. The family is at the residence of Patricia Fricks, Commerce, and will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
