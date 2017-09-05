Beth Autry (09-02-17)

DANIESLVILLE - Beth Autry, 61, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017.
Born in Harris County, Texas, Beth was the daughter of the late Howard B. Akins Sr. and Nina Powledge Akins.
Survivors include her husband of over 42 years, Ronnie Autry, Danielsville; two children, Ron Autry, Danielsville, and J.C. Autry (Amber), Winder; two brothers, Ben Akins Jr. (Ann), Ila, and Ricky Akins, Colbert; a sister, Dianna "Dee" Wooten, Athens; three grandchildren, Bryer Autry, Callen Autry and Campbell Autry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
