Beth Autry (09-02-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, September 5. 2017
DANIESLVILLE - Beth Autry, 61, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Born in Harris County, Texas, Beth was the daughter of the late Howard B. Akins Sr. and Nina Powledge Akins.

Survivors include her husband of over 42 years, Ronnie Autry, Danielsville; two children, Ron Autry, Danielsville, and J.C. Autry (Amber), Winder; two brothers, Ben Akins Jr. (Ann), Ila, and Ricky Akins, Colbert; a sister, Dianna "Dee" Wooten, Athens; three grandchildren, Bryer Autry, Callen Autry and Campbell Autry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.