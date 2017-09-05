‘Ernie’ Graham (09-01-17)

Ernest “Ernie” Greene Graham III, 65, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017.
He was born on November 1, 1951, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Greene Graham Jr. of Winder. He was a 1969 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Georgia in 1974 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He earned the degree of Master of Public Administration from The University of Georgia in 1976.
Ernie served the City of Winder for 27 years before retiring as City Administrator. He was a member of the Georgia Municipal Association and the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. He also served on the local Board of Branch Bank & Trust Company. Following his retirement, he went on to work as an independent municipal consultant for over a decade.
Ernie was a past president of the Winder Rotary Club and current president of Friends of Fort Yargo State Park. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served in numerous leadership roles. He was a mentor with the Barrow County School System, where he positively impacted the lives of local youth.
Ernie had a passion for music and played in several local bands. He was also a part of the music ministry at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. Many will remember Ernie for his original song, Winder’s the One, which was featured on the NBC Nightly News.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy, Winder; son, Stephen (Kristin) Graham, Atlanta; daughter, Ann Marie (Nick) Johnson, Suwanee; twin sister, Lynn (David) Hammond, Winder, and younger sister, Gayle (Mark) Acuff, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; two grandchildren, Olivia Graham and Caroline Johnson; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also looked forward to welcoming a third granddaughter soon.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ernie Graham will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, at First Christian Church, 275 N. 5th Avenue, Winder, with the Revs. Cheryl Cloar and Frank Bernat officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. he family will be receiving friends on Tuesday evening, September 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 275 N. 5th Avenue, Winder, Georgia 30680, Friends of Fort Yargo State Park, or Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Ernie’ Graham (09-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry