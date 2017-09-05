Thomas Smith (09-02-17)

ATHENS - Thomas James Smith, 81, entered into rest Saturday, September 2, 2017.
Mr. Smith was born in Cleburne County, Ala, the son of the late James Hoke and Ruth McGriff Smith. Throughout his life, Tom was a member of Forest Heights Baptist Church and was a Mason. Mr. Smith served his country in the United States Army and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a letter carrier. During his time with the U.S. Postal Service, Tom was also instrumental in establishing the Bar Code System, aiding in the sorting of mail and was also a local and state officer with the NALC. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by brothers, Winford Smith and Eugene Charles Smith; a grandson, Craig Lovin; and his beloved wife, Linda Sheffield Smith.
Survivors include a son, Mark Smith and his wife, Sherri, Athens; three daughters, Vicki Lovin and her husband, Bruce, Greensboro, Donna Sorrells and her husband, Don, Pendergrass, and Paula Loyd and her husband, Steve, Darien; two brothers, Wallace Smith, Mt. Zion, and Johnny Smith, Wedowee, Ala.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home (1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson) on Monday, September 4. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Forest Heights Baptist Church (1155 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, Georgia). The Revs. Mike Purdy and Bruce Lovin will be officiating with burial to follow in the Attica Baptist Church Cemetery (4352 Lebanon Church Road, Athens). The following gentlemen will be honored as pallbearers, Cody Lovin, Zach Coker, Ryan Smith, Hunter Loyd, Trey Sorrells, Conor Smith, Hunter Sheffield and Brantley Gee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Leaf Assisted Living, 705 Whitehead Road, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
