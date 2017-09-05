JEFFERSON - Patricia M. Siegendorf, 72, entered into rest Sunday, September 3, 2017.
Mrs. Siegendorf was born in Nutley, N.J., the daughter of the late Patrick and Marie Andes Pucciarello. Mrs. Siegendorf was retired from IT & T.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Siegendorf, Jefferson; brother, Gerald Pucciarello, New Jersey; nieces, Danielle Allen and Patricia Pucciarell, both of New Jersey; and an aunt, Kathleen Andes, Maryland.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Deacon Kurt Marsh officiating. A brief visitation is to follow the memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Patricia Siegendorf (09-03-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry