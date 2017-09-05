Charles Clifton (09-01-17)

Tuesday, September 5. 2017
NICHOLSON - Charles C. Clifton, 85, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional.

Mr. Clifton was born in Decatur, Ala., the son of the late William Henry and Vadie Irene Busby Clifton. Mr. Clifton was retired from the United States Navy, where he served 28 years. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Mr. Clifton was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Dean.

Survivors include his wife, Myrtice Smith Clifton, Nicholson; sons, Keith Dean, Nicholson, and Kevin Dean, Commerce; brother, Bobby Clifton, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; sister, Thelma Blackburn, Decatur, Ala.; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside service were held Sunday, September 3, from Howington Cemetery with Dr. David Bowen officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

