LULA - Ronald Nelson Ervin, 79, of the Gillsville Community, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Ervin was born June 3, 1938, in Maysville, the son of the late George and Kathline McCoy Ervin. He served his country in the United States Army in the Berlin Crisis. He was retired from General Motors Company and was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. Mr. Ervin was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Ervin; son, Phillip James Ervin; brother, Tony Ervin, and a sister, Betty Brock.
Survivors include, wife, Ruth Reed Ervin, Lula; son, Michael Aubrey Ervin, Commerce; brother, Johnny Ervin, Gillsville; sisters, Janice Rhodes, Nicholson, Ann Hill, Martin, and Melissa Gowder, Maysville; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with his grandson, Cody Harris and the Rev. Shannon Rhodes officiating. Interment will be in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Tuesday, September 5, at the funeral home.
On line condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Ronald Ervin (09-03-17)
