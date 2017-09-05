Donald Wasenko (09-02-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, September 5. 2017
HULL - Donald Lewis Wasenko, 67, died Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Born in Flint, Mich., he was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn Ross Wasenko. Don was the owner and operator of Don’s Auto in Hull.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Hall; step-daughter, Kelly Hall Stewart; grandchildren, Brooke Roach, Madison Avery, and Beau Avery; grandson, Isaiah Avery; and sister, Tara Grady.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
