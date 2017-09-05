Hilda Henry (09-04-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Hilda Erlene Rainwater Henry, 97 passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017, at Brookside Assisted Living Facility in Commerce.
Mrs. Henry was born in Fairburn, Ga., on September 20, 1919, the daughter of the late Allen Cleve Rainwater and Vassy Brock Rainwater. She was a homemaker and attended Royston Church of God. Mrs. Henry was preceded in death by her husband, James Bartow Henry; sons, Steven Nicholas Henry and Ronald Dean Henry; brothers, Leon Rainwater, Julian Allen Rainwater, Jesse Rainwater and Halbert Rainwater; and a sister, Lois Rainwater.
Survivors include sons, James A. Henry, Sr., Danielsville, and Rev. Larry Kenneth Henry, Buford; grandchildren, James Allen Henry, Jr., Donna Elaine Henry Lype and Kellie Denise Henry Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Michael Lype, Matthew Lype, Kirsten Henry, Kara Henry, James Allen Henry, III, Cameron Hendrix and Cory Hendrix.
Funeral services will be held at Royston Church of God at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, with the Revs. Eddie Wiggins, James Gunn, Dwayne Lype and Larry Henry officiating. Interment will follow in the Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross. The family will receive friends at Royston Church of God from 10 a.m. until funeral hour Wednesday morning. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Royston Church of God Building Fund, 121 Freedom Church Rd., Royston, Georgia 30662.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
