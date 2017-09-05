STATHAM – Kenneth Stevenson Sturdivant, 57, passed away on August 29, 2017.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Debbie Sturdivant; three sons, Kendrick (Shuconda) Sturdivant, Dean (Imisa) Sturdivant, Dontee Sturdivant; four sisters, Deborah Thurmond, Cochitta Watson, Tonie (Stan) Russell, Virginia Sturdivant; two brothers, Sirica Sturdivant, Michael Thurmond; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 7, at Greater Barbers Creek Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Kenneth Sturdivant (08-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry