Margaret Nash (09-01-17)

WINDER - Margaret Louise Nash, 68, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017.
She was a member of Bethlehem Church. Margaret retired as a secretary with State Farm Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Riley and Maybelle Wilham McGinnis.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Nash Sr., Winder; two sons, Bobby Nash Jr and Wes Nash, both of Winder; two brothers, Frank McGinnis, Welch, W.Va. and John McGinnis, Mableton; two sisters, Ruth Morrison, Mableton, and Deloris Burton, Mountain City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Mathis officiating. Entombment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society (Ovarian Cancer Research).
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
