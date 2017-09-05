Softball: Wildcats drop non-region game against Archer

The Apalachee High School softball team stepped out of region play Tuesday prior to its key local matchup with Winder-Barrow.
The Lady Wildcats fell 5-0 to visiting Archer High School, but immediately began looking ahead to a matchup between undefeated teams in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, which was scheduled for Wednesday, weather permitting, against the WBHS Lady Bulldoggs.
In Tuesday’s contest against Archer, Bri Bryson continued her solid season at the plate for coach Jessica Sinclar with singles in the bottom of the first and third innings.
S’yniah Stinson pitched the first five innings for AHS before Savannah Butler and Emily Hodnett both got an inning of work. Stinson allowed three hits and recorded three strikeouts while walking four. Hodnett struck out two batters during her inning of work in the seventh.
The Wildcats had several defensive miscues in the contest.
Archer scored one in the top of the first and added another run in the top of the fourth before pushing two more across in the sixth inning.
AHS had a scoring threat in the bottom of the fifth as Stinson had a leadoff single. Alexis Mobley later had an infield single but both runners left stranded.
In the bottom of the sixth, Madyson Coe had a leadoff single and Hodnett reached on an error. Grace Hedges was then hit by a pitch to load the bases but the Lady Wildcats were not able get on the scoreboard.
Archer left 11 runners on base in Tuesday’s game while Apalachee (6-6) left five.
AHS and WBHS both enter Wednesday’s region contest, set for 5:55 p.m., with 3-0 records in region play. The game was originally scheduled for last week but had to be moved to Wednesday because of weather conditions.
Tuesday’s game with Archer was stopped with AHS batting with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning due to lightning. Coaches agreed to end the game at that point. The Wldcats were down to their last out and had no runners on base.
