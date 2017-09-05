Elderly woman found safe in Barrow County after being reported missing

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has found an elderly woman, who had been reported missing, safe and sound.
Shoua Kue had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 1422 Perkins Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, she had been located by late Tuesday morning.
