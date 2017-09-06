Football: Knights open region slate against Holy Spirit Prep

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team begins GISA Region 1-AAA play this week against visiting Holy Spirit Prep.
The Knights are 3-1 overall following last Friday’s 16-6 road victory against Unity Prep. With the exception of a Sept. 29 trip to Augusta Prep, all remaining games for BCA are region contests. Holy Spirit enters this week’s matchup at 1-2 with a 55-10 win against Notre Dame Academy of Duluth and losses to Flint River Academy (34-8) and Frederica Academy (46-9). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Their record is a little tough to go by,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said of the Cougars. “They opened up with two very tough teams. Flint River is the defending Class AA state champion and Frederica is becoming a AAA powerhouse. Likewise, Notre Dame Academy is a first-year program.”
The Cougars are a spread team and have been consistent with their offense.
“They like the zone read with some screens,” Fendley said. “You have to be very disciplined defending them. Defensively, they run a 3-4 with a two-high safety look. They don’t blitz as much as we do but with running the football as much as we do they will probably load the box.”
With Friday being a region contest, Fendley said BCA’s opponent has to be taken seriously.
“Our team has big dreams and big goals,” he said. “We have a talented and focused group and things begin counting for real this week.”
