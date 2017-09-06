Volleyball: Knights fall to rival LCA

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s volleyball team took the first game against region rival Loganville Christian Academy Thursday in a home match only to see the Lions rally to win the next three.
The 2017 season continues to be a “learning as they go” approach for the Knights, who have just one senior on the roster.
BCA (1-10 overall, 1-3 GISA Region 1-AAA prior to Tuesday’s home match against East Jackson) took the first game 25-23 before Loganville Christian took 25-14, 25-14 and 25-21 wins to take the best-of-five matchup.
“It’s a growing and learning year for us,” said BCA coach Karen Carlyle. “There are still some little things we have to improve on. This is basically a new team that is still learning to compete together.”
The Volley Knights looked strong in the opening game against BCA and continue to receive quality play from several team members including Olivia Morgan, Morgan Locklar, Kaleigh Roseland, Sarah Najjar, Iris Hundeby and Lilly Dickinson.
Facing a rival opponent seemed to give the BCA plenty of energy as the Knights raced out to a 9-1 advantage in Thursday’s opening game. Bethlehem Christian would eventually lead 14-6 before LCA rallied to get within 21-19 and 24-23 before the Knights clinched the win.
In game two LCA led 16-13 before outscoring BCA 9-1 the remainder of the way.
The Lions controlled the majority of the third game on their way to another 25-14 victory.
Needing a win to stay alive, BCA battled throughout game four before falling 25-21.
The Knights have faced a tough schedule this season including several opponents from the Georgia High School Association.
BCA will travel to LCA Thursday for a rematch with the Lions at 5:30 p.m.
