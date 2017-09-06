Developers of a new truck stop in Dry Pond have a few more hurdles to clear before they get the green light.
Circle K Atlanta has filed a development permit to construct a Circle K truck stop, convenience store and restaurant in Jefferson.
The proposed 7,200-square-foot building would sit on 7 acres at 1750 Dry Pond Road, Jefferson. The project includes a 2,200 sq. ft. restaurant, 5,000 sq. ft. convenience store, a truck stop and fuel pumps.
But developers still have a few more steps to take before they’re cleared for construction.
Jefferson staff are currently waiting on the results of a Development of Regional Impact request, which the Georgia Department of Community Affairs requires for truck stops. Those results could be released as early as Sept. 14.
Jefferson city planner Jerry Weitz said developers must also go through architectural and site design review. Circle K has not begun that process.
Additionally, the Georgia Department of Transportation requested an intersection control evaluation for the site. During a meeting in early August, the Jefferson City Council discussed its concerns with the lack of a traffic light in the area. City leaders fear the new truck stop could exacerbate the problem, according to an article in The Jackson Herald.
The council won’t rule on the permit, though. City staff will decide whether to grant the permit and Weitz said he sees nothing “insurmountable” in the application that would prevent its approval.
Hurdles remain for proposed Dry Pond truck stop
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry