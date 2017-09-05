SOFTBALL: Resilient Panthers move to 3-0 in region

On a day that Jackson County perhaps wasn’t at its best, it was at least clutch.
The Panthers (9-5, 3-0) rallied from a 5-2 deficit for a 6-5 win over Franklin County last Tuesday (Aug. 29) to remain unbeaten in region play heading into this week.
“Honestly, I don’t think we played well enough to earn the ‘W’ against Franklin,” coach Chad Brannon said. “But all year we preach to, at minimum, stay in the game and give ourselves a shot in the end. With the number of comebacks and extra innings we have had so far this year, I would say the girls are doing a good job of not letting the score dictate how we play.”
In the come-from-behind win last week, Kacie Holycross hit her first varsity homerun in the fourth innnig and Serina Bergeron delivered a two-strike, two-out, two-run single to put the Panthers ahead in the sixth inning.
Franklin County was essentially out of the sixth inning twice, but a pair of Lion miscues kept the inning alive, including Jordan Scott reaching first on a dropped third strike. Then Bergeron made them pay.
“That’s one of the things I love about this bunch,” Brannon said. “We are getting team wins and we never know who the big moment will come from.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.