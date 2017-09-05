The Jefferson softball team’s 1-4 start is becoming something of a distant memory now, having reeled off five straight wins.
The Dragons improved to 6-4 overall and 3-0 in region play with a 2-0 victory over Oconee County last Tuesday.
“We are playing pretty good softball right now,” coach Kacie Bostwick said of her players. “They played some tough teams towards the beginning of the year and lost a few games but were determined to not let those losses define their year and I’m proud of them for that.”
The victory over Oconee County kept Jefferson, the defending region champions, atop the 8-4A standings.
The Warriors were one of three Region 8-4A teams to advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals last year.
“Beating Oconee was big for us,” Bostwick said. “A big confidence boost for us, especially considering Oconee is a great ball team.”
The big hit came in the sixth inning when Alisyn Ferrell delivered a two-strike, two-out, two-run bases loaded single up the middle to break a 0-0 tie.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Jefferson riding five-game winning streak
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry