For the fourth-consecutive season, the Commerce Tiger football team has started the season 2-0 (1-0 Region 8-A).
The Tigers survived a scare on the road against Hebron Christian Academy last Friday 29-26. This Friday, the Tigers will host their first game of the season when they welcome in the Lakeview Academy Lions.
The Tigers are 5-0 vs. the Lions including last season’s 42-7 win in Gainesville. The Lions are 1-1 this season. They opened the season with a 42-13 thumping of East Jackson.
“They can throw the ball very well,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They can run the ball very well. Coach (Matthew) Gruhn does just an excellent job of coaching his kids."
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: 2-0 Tigers prep for Lakeview
