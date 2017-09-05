FOOTBALL: Eagles hope to breakthrough against struggling opponent

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, September 5. 2017
Barring a tie, either East Jackson or Oglethorpe County will celebrate a much-needed first-win after some rough outings to start the season.


The Eagles just hope they’re the ones doing the celebrating.
East Jackson (0-2) will host Oglethorpe County (0-1) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a non-region game.
The Eagles lost to Hebron Christian (48-22) on Aug. 18 and Lakeview Academy (42-13) on Aug. 25 before getting this past Friday night off.
East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said the break came at an opportune time.
“The week off was a good week for us,” Wilkins said. “It allowed us to go back and work on the fundamentals of the game. It’s a young team that’s continuing to grow. We’re taking steps to get better every time we go out and practice.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.