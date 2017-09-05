VOLLEYBALL: Panthers reel off four straight wins

The Jackson County volleyball team enjoyed one of its best weeks of the year just before the onset of area play.

The Panthers (9-8), who open their 8-AAA schedule today (Wednesday) against Monroe Area and Hart County, went 4-0 last week, beating Monsignor Donovan and Stephens County last Tuesday (Aug. 29) and then Meadow Creek and Lanier on Thursday.
“I thought it was a very good week for us,” coach Ron Fowler said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
