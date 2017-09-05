SOFTBALL: Errors lead to Eagles’ first region defeat

The East Jackson Lady Eagle softball team suffered its first region loss of 2017 last Tuesday at Hart County.
East Jackson (7-2, 2-1 Region 8-AAA) and Hart were tied 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Hart was able to plate the winning run on an error by the Lady Eagle defense. It was the fourth error of the game by the defense.
Mattie Brooks led the team with four hits including a home run, two doubles, a single and four RBIs. Kate Woodall finished with two hits and two RBIs. Lauren Barrett had one hit and two runs.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
