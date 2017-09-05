SOFTBALL: Commerce on a roll with nine wins

At nine wins, the Commerce Lady Tiger softball team has officially tripled its win total from the 2016 season.
That win came last Tuesday at George Walton Academy as the Lady Tigers picked up a 2-1 victory over their region foe. The win was also the fourth region win of the season. The team is undefeated in region play.
“We did a lot of good things,” head coach C.J. Wilkes said about the win. “We weren’t hitting the ball like we always do.
“We had some good hits. We had some hard hits, but we just had a tough time stringing them together. So, we left a lot of runners stranded on bases, in scoring position and just couldn’t do anything with them.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
