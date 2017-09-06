A large warehouse recently denied approval in Jackson County has applied for annexation and rezoning into the Town of Braselton.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider Ridgeline Property Group’s rezoning request at its September meeting.
Developers plan to construct a 1 million square foot distribution center on 76 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53.
The site sits close to FedEx and Carter’s and “has been zoned industrial in (Jackson County) since the mid 1970s,” according to Ridgeline’s application.
But the property is located in Jackson County’s West Jackson Overlay, which restricts building size to 150,000 sq. ft. and controls other construction and aesthetic specifications. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently denied Ridgeline’s requests for variances to allow a larger building and concrete tilt construction.
Developers will now try their luck with the Town of Braselton. Mike Gray, a developer with Ridgeline, said Braselton staff has spoken favorably about the project.
“They did say they would support the project as a staff,” Gray said, at the Jackson County BOC’s August meeting.
But commissioner Ralph Richardson said he doesn’t think the Braselton Town Council has “an appetite for a million-footer (building).”
Recent warehouse requests — including one off Hwy. 124 and another off Jesse Cronic Road — have brought major opposition during Braselton town meetings.
Nixed warehouse wants annexation
