Second hearing nears on Culver’s drive-thru

A second public hearing on another drive-thru restaurant in Braselton is coming up Thursday.
The Braselton Town Council will consider the conditional use request for a Culver’s drive-thru restaurant within the Highpoint development. Highpoint is located off Hwy. 211 between Thompson Mill Road and Hwy. 347.
Braselton’s planning commission voted in late August to recommend approval of the request.
Two newly-appointed planners, Billy Edwards and Stephanie Williams, voted instead to table the item until a traffic study could be completed to see if a traffic light is warranted at the intersection of Hwy. 347 and the Highpoint access road. That motion failed.
