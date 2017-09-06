If there’s one thing outdoor sports has to contend with other than person vs. person or team vs. team, it’s the weather.
Sometimes the weather is always pleasant and games/meets go off without a glitch. But, other times Mother Nature can delay games, and in some cases completely postpone or cancel it.
That was the case last week for several sports including the Banks County High School cross country team. Rain cancelled the team’s second meet of the season last Thursday. It was supposed to be the first home meet of the season.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: Weather cancels first home meet for BC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry