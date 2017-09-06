Softball: Lady Leopards pick up two wins, sit at 8-2 on the season

The Banks County High School softball team continues to impress in 2017.
Through nine games last season, Banks County had six losses. The team finished the season with eight wins total. Through 10 games in 2017, the team has matched its win total for last season.
The Lady Leopards sit at 8-2. The team’s next game is today at Social Circle.
The Lady Leopards picked up their seventh and eighth wins of 2017 last week. The team defeated Lumpkin County 11-5 and split a doubleheader with Ola High School 3-1 (win) and 7-5 (loss).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
