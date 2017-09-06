Barrow County schools received $909,679 in ELOST revenue in August, the second time this year the monthly receipts topped $900,000.
“I’m happy to say” the district got more than $900,000, Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the school board Tuesday.
She said the sales tax receipts for the year are up 7.2 percent more than the same time last year. The district has received $6.9 million in ELOST money for January to August, an increase of $462,778 over the same period in 2016. Houston also told the board the district’s reserve fund was $9.6 million at the end of August.
For complete coverage of Tuesday's school board meeting, see the Sept. 6 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
School ELOST receipts up 7.2 percent
