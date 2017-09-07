Vera Woodall (09-06-17)

AUBURN - Vera Woodall, 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.
Mrs. Woodall was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Edgar Woodall; son, Alton Bariece Woodall; and her parents, John and Delia Oliver.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Karl Holbrook, Ranger; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Sue Woodall, Auburn; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gaynell Dover, Winder, and Jenny Burnette, Dacula; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
