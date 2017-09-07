Vera Woodall (09-06-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, September 7. 2017
AUBURN - Vera Woodall, 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Mrs. Woodall was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Edgar Woodall; son, Alton Bariece Woodall; and her parents, John and Delia Oliver.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Karl Holbrook, Ranger; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Sue Woodall, Auburn; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gaynell Dover, Winder, and Jenny Burnette, Dacula; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com

Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.