Winder police: Men stole money from victim as part of religion scam

The Winder Police Department is searching for three men who allegedly scammed a local resident out of a large sum of money, using religion as their cause.
According to a news release, two men followed the victim into a local store and one approached him while he was shopping. One man asked the victim about his religious beliefs and then told him how they raised money for needy children. The two men convinced the victim to make a monetary donation to a children’s charity and also offered to pray over the money as a way of making the money increase in quantity as well as praying for how much it would help the children.
The men went with the victim to his bank, where he withdrew a large sum of cash and placed the money into an envelope. The suspects wrapped the envelope in a cloth they referred to as a prayer cloth. All of the men prayed over the money together asking for the money to be multiplied. The men convinced the victim to not open the cloth or the envelope until he got home or else the prayer would not work. The victim later discovered that the men had apparently swapped the envelope filled with cash with another envelope filled with newspaper while they were praying.
It is believed that the suspects are not from this area and may be performing this or similar type scams in surrounding areas, according to the release. Pictures of the three suspects were captured from bank and store surveillance cameras. The vehicle they were driving appears to be a newer model Kia Optima sedan that is gray in color. Photos can be viewed on the Barrow News-Journal's Facbook page.
The victim is offering his own cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
The reward will be given to the first person who reports a name or names to the Winder Police Department via the following options:
•A private Message sent through the Winder Police Facebook Page (Comments will not count.)
•An email sent to police.tips@cityofwinder.com
•A phone message to 678-425-6886
•Or directly to a Winder Police Officer
Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Schiltz at 678-425-6889 or by email at james.schiltz@cityofwinder.com.
