Teacher of the Year: Colbert teacher focuses on listening to students

Perhaps teacher Theresa Bettis could be best described by the words “action and dedication” in that she is always moving, always thinking and always looking for ways to educate, enrich and empower the students in her care.
And her peers honored her for these things and more this year by naming her the 2017-2018 Madison County School System’s Teacher of the Year.
Bettis teaches Special Education at Colbert Elementary School, where she has been since 2013.
“As teachers, we are commanded ‘to do,’” she said. “Our work seems to always be unfinished, but if we do the little things with the right attitude and with students in the forefront, life and work become easier.”
She says it is of the upmost importance that teachers not only teach, but listen intently to their students, peers and supervisors.
“Listening is the highest level of respect you can give someone,” Bettis said. “It is amazing what you can learn from students in a two- or three-minute conversation on something other than schoolwork. Listening builds trust, and trust leads to openness. Many times, students are yearning to talk to someone other than parents or siblings. As teachers, even though you may not think of yourself as a leader, (but) you are. Be proud and lead by continually learning. Take advantage of any learning opportunities that your principal or district offers you. It is those opportunities and experiences that open the door down the road. Also, laugh at yourself and laugh with your students. If you make a mistake, admit it, and forge ahead. Students are more accepting of you when you are honest, open, and have the ability to laugh and have fun in any given situation. Finally, love your students like your own, love your job, and love your school.”
She says she tries to encourage her students to follow a motto she adopted from one her good friends: “start where you are, use what you have, do what you can. Work hard. Give your best (and) have faith.”
She said that her friend was a marathoner, ironman triathlete, and non-smoker, yet he was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer three years ago. He used that motto along with the right medications, diet, and exercise and today he is still an avid athlete and the owner of his own business.
“As a 15-year-old, I lost my mother and best friend in a tragic plane crash,” Bettis said. “I thought my life was over. However, with the love of God, family, friends, teachers, and coaches, I climbed out of a deep valley and am now working on my fourth degree.”
With these things in mind, she encourages her students, no matter their difficulties, to stay in school and have faith in themselves, because she believes each person has gifts that are unique to them.
Bettis has been married to her husband Nick Bettis (an MCHS graduate) for 27 years and they have two daughters, Alexa, 24, and Randee, 21. She was born and raised in Charlottesville, VA, and has two sisters (one a twin) and two brothers, four stepsisters and brothers and a stepmom. Her biological parents are both deceased.
“I came to Athens, not knowing a soul, in the spring of 1987 to attend graduate school on the recommendation of one of my college professors,” Bettis said. “I met Nick in 1989, and started working for the Madison County Rec Department in 1992. At first I was known as ‘Nick’s wife,’ but soon made a name for myself. I found out quickly how special the Madison County people were ... friendly, hard-working, genuine, caring. We moved to Hull in 1998.”
Having started the Rec Sports Youth Camp at the UGA Ramsey Student Center, she said she realized how much she missed being around elementary aged kids, so when she was offered a position at Prince Avenue Christian School, which also gave me the opportunity to spend more time with her daughters, she accepted it.
She said it was a teacher and coach that inspired her to become a teacher.
“Even though I do not have a musical bone in my body, my elementary music teacher Evelyn Carter, an older, African American woman, would greet me daily by name with a wide smile and a warm hug,” she said. “I distinctly remember how it made me feel ... loved. That’s what I try to do daily with the kids at Colbert. My high school volleyball coach looked out for me after I moved back to Charlottesville after my mother died in a plane crash April 4, 1977 in New Hope, Georgia (still Georgia’s largest aviation disaster). My mother was my best friend. Tough times, but Coach Nielson was always there for me. She and her husband did not have children of their own, but she loved us like her own.”
Bettis received a B.S. in Physical Education with a Minor in Business Administration from Elon University, a Master of Education in PE from UGA and a T-5 Certificate in Special Education from Piedmont College.
While proud of her education, she said she her 18-month experience as a SPED parapro was invaluable and notes that it was one of the most demanding of her 25-year career, providing her with a true appreciation for each staff member involved in educating students.
And she is still building on her education as a current student at Piedmont College, where she is enrolled in the Education Specialist program in curriculum and instruction.
In addition to her teaching career, she currently serves as the District 3 commissioner for the county’s board of commissioners. In June of 2017, she was nominated to serve on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Board as a trustee.
But her true passion remains teaching.
At Colbert Elementary, as in other teaching positions, she said it is her goal to help her students recognize their gifts, believe in their abilities and be confident in expressing their thoughts, ideas and opinions.
Bettis said she works to incorporate movement, motion and manipulatives in her math classes and to focus her reading classes on student interests (science and animals are always on the top of the list), along with current events and issues around the world, tailoring each of her classes so that each of her students will feel important and capable.
“It is a goal of mine each summer to visit every child/family the week before school starts,” Bettis said. “I (also) get to know all of the students in the general education classroom that I am assigned.” She says it is important to approach disciplinary issues with a caring, sensitive spirit.
Rewards are another important teaching tool, she said, as it allows her to give immediate feedback and praise for positive behavior. She also makes sure to report positive behavior to the students’ homeroom teacher or administrator.
She said teaching social skills and self-regulation to students is so important because it helps them understand not only their own emotions and behaviors, but how those emotions and behaviors affect others around them.
But Bettis also admits that it is has been hard to balance the large caseload of two grade levels while working not only to teach but to “reach” each of her students on a daily basis.
This school year she is teaching only one grade level and is excited about being stationed on only one hallway.
She also gets to know many of the young people of the county by being involved as a coach at the county recreation department.
“Teaching is important to me, because no other position has more of an effect on building the foundational skills of young people than a teacher,” Bettis said. “My favorite thing about teaching is being around my favorite people – kids!”
Her principal, Chris Forrer, called Bettis a problem-solver, innovator and a dynamic member of the Colbert Elementary team.
“Her enthusiasm, love, and passion for teaching (and her students) have hardly a rival on our staff . . . and we have an incredible faculty,” Forrer said. “Theresa has been a dedicated and loyal teacher in Madison County for seven years. She always arrives early and leaves late. She gives up her planning time to work with students on a frequent basis and her commitment to always doing what is best for the students and not what is best for her is remarkable. She will do whatever she has to do to help our school, and never misses a day. I can rely on her to do whatever needs to be done. When given a difficult task or challenging assignment, Theresa is going to get the job done without a complaint. It is nice knowing that no matter how problematic a situation is, Theresa will work herself to death to make it better, be cheerful about doing it, and never lose sight of her primary goal, to help our students. Her enthusiasm is contagious to every employee and student in the school. Theresa is beloved by all of the students she serves. She always has a kind word for anybody she sees and is never without a smile.”
Colleague Dr. Catherine Bracewell heartily agreed. She quoted William Butler Yeats when describing Bettis in a recommendation letter for the 2019 Georgia Teacher of the Year Award. “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire,” she said. “This (Yeats) quote embodies the spirit and tenacity of Colbert Elementary’s Teacher of the Year, Theresa Bettis. Theresa is one of those teachers that brings an infectious level of enthusiasm and passion to her position as a special education teacher. She is held in high regard by students, parents and colleagues. As a special education teacher, Theresa is invested in her students and parents. Given that many of our students in special education struggle to perform at the same level as their peers, Theresa levels the playing field by engaging in rigorous lesson planning, setting up achievable goals for students and creating highly motivating experiences to reward student success. She often takes her students to athletic events at UGA as a reward for their hard work and effort. Furthermore, she regularly utilizes her personal time to meet with parents in their homes. Parents value this effort as it provides a bridge between the home and school environment. Academically, Theresa engages in continuous learning. She eagerly looks for professional learning opportunities that address her needs as a teacher. When presented with the various challenges that accompany students with disabilities, she participates in professional learning that helps her address the specific needs of students. She seeks out colleagues for their knowledge and uses every opportunity to strengthen herself professionally. As a part of the faculty at Colbert Elementary, Theresa’s efforts to create a community environment go beyond the classroom.”
A mom of a special needs student, Amy Bradshaw Smith is also effusive in her praise of Bettis, who worked directly with her son McKale during the 2016-17 year when he was in second grade at Colbert.
Smith said they moved McKale from another school where there had been some behavioral challenges that interfered with his ability to learn and were met with “open arms” by Bettis. She said her son’s grades and behavior improved dramatically under Bettis’s guidance.
“I believe (this) is a direct result of Mrs. Bettis’s ability to both understand and guide our son using positive reinforcement and encouragement in a way that suited his individual needs,” she said.
Smith said her son told her that Mrs. Bettis makes him happy and he now says that he too wants to be a teacher.
“She (Bettis) is the true definition of what makes a teacher great,” she said.
