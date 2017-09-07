HULL - John Hunter, 59, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017, following a sudden illness.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 9, 1958, John was an avid bird hunter and outdoorsman. He was a member of Erastus Christian Church, Athens Rifle Club, Elberton Gun Club, a lifetime member of the NRA, and was the CEO of Cutting Edge Pest Control.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Hunter; and one sister, Dori Pfender.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Vickie Hunter, Hull; children, Jennifer Herron, Hull, Beth Westbrooks (Rob), Auburn, Tiffany Phillips (Colby), Danielsville, Sarah Hunter, Athens, and Tyler Phillips, Danielsville; his father, Robert B. Hunter, Hull; brothers, Robert J. Hunter (Susan) Selma, Ala., and Jimmy Hunter, Gulfport, Miss.; sister, Patricia Gibbon (Dave), Lawrenceville; four grandchildren, Riley Herron, Kaitlin and Logan Westbrooks, Emma Phillips; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 2 p.m., at Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, GA 30530. A celebration of life will be held after the memorial service at Shakerag Hounds, 3898 Neese Commerce Road, Hull, GA 30646.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
John Hunter (08-28-17)
