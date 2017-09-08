Bridges: The art of being a homer

Larry Munson, perhaps more than anyone, knew all about being a homer.
The legendary University of Georgia announcer for years worried (to a fault) over his beloved Bulldogs. He became just as famous for being a homer (i.e. an announcer not really concerned with being objective) as he was for his broadcasting ability (which was excellent.)
Munson became so associated with UGA football that some Bulldog fans did not like it that he became the Atlanta Falcons’ radio play-by-play announcer during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Munson detailed this during one UGA football home video released in the 1990s.
The style Munson used was so effective and unique that many who were not even UGA fans still enjoyed listening to him. (It was similar for longtime Georgia Tech announcer Al Ciraldo.)
During the 1990s Munson hosted an afternoon radio sports talk show with Jeff Van Note. As an April Fool’s joke, Van Note took to the airwaves alone and said Munson was not on the air because he was in a contract dispute with UGA. The phone lines exploded with fans who were furious that UGA would even consider parting ways with their beloved announcer.
Eventually Van Note ended the joke and Munson was on the air again seemingly somewhat surprised that anyone would have even cared. While Munson was the textbook definition of how to be a quality homer in terms of announcing, it’s not as easy of a task as one would think. Today Scott Howard is the play-by-play announcer for UGA football and basketball. Howard has long been associated with Bulldog athletics and was a natural choice to replace Munson when the legend retired. However, Howard seems to try too hard to be UGA’s No. 1 cheerleader and his constant yelling and screaming over every detail make him not only difficult to listen to, but downright annoying. During Saturday’s game against Appalachian State during one running play by the UGA offense, you would have thought the greatest rushing attempt in the history of college football had just taken place by listening to Howard carry on. In reality, the end result was actually a 1-yard gain.
Current color commentator Eric Zeier is certainly a UGA homer having played quarterback for the Bulldogs in the early 1990s. However, Zeier is the opposite of Howard as he actually spends most of his time breaking down what defense is being used by UGA or its opponent or why a certain play did or did not work.
Zeier never gets overly excited regardless of the situation and is enjoyable to hear on the broadcast. His knowledge adds to the broadcast. And then there’s Chuck Dowdle, a one-time respected television sports anchor, who somehow replaced legendary Loran Smith as the sideline reporter during radio broadcasts. Dowdle also handles color for Howard during UGA men’s basketball games.
Dowdle has thrown all credibility out of the window in an attempt to be the ultimate homer for UGA football. Truth be told, he sounds like a clown. One has to wonder when hearing him on the radio if he isn’t wearing a big wig with a red nose and large, oversized shoes.
After the pre-game coin toss Saturday Dowdle proclaimed, “There has been a lot said about this game and who is going to win. I am just going to say this. They are Appalachian State but we are Georgia!”
Dowdle’s approach of “UGA is great and everyone else is not” certainly qualifies him as a homer, but it also makes him sound as one keen observer said as a modern-day Foghorn Leghorn-sounding fool.
Former UGA and NFL kicker Kevin Butler meanwhile does a solid job of being objective in his radio show before and after games. If UGA doesn’t play well then Butler says so. If UGA does play well then Butler will rightfully point that out. Butler is a homer but thankfully brings none of the clown baggage that Dowdle does.
As far as Butler’s radio show partner, he is not even worth mentioning by name, he is such a joke.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
