Rep. Doug Collins, who represents most of Northeast Georgia including Jackson County, voted Friday against legislation that gave a $15 billion disaster aid package to Texas and also raised the federal government’s borrowing limit until Dec. 8.
The legislation passed in the House 316-90 with Collins being one of the 90 votes — all Republicans — opposed.
The legislation came from a deal cut by President Donald Trump with Democratic leaders earlier in the week.
The move infuriated many Republicans in Washington who wanted to leverage the debt ceiling vote to cut federal spending.
The legislation now goes to Trump for his signature.
“Today’s bill yoked Harvey relief to fiscal irresponsibility, attaching it to a debt ceiling raise that does not serve America’s future or her people and a continuing resolution that does not provide our military with much-needed resources,” said Collins. “I am unable to support a deal that pursues every fiscal policy that conservatives have tried to move away from.”
Rep. Collins votes against Harvey aid, raising debt limit
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry