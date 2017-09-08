JEMC getting ready for effects of Irma

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Friday, September 8. 2017
Jackson EMC has put its emergency response plan into effect anticipating effects from Hurricane Irma.
The electric coop is linemen and support staff members ready to respond to emergencies. Contractor crews also are being arranged.
The company also is preparing a crew to go to the damage area to help with restoration efforts.
April Sorrow, director of PR and communication for the utility, said members can get outage updates at news.jacksonemc.com. Updates will be posted regularly and “outages” will link to Jackson EMC’s outage map.
Current weather forecasts indicate strong winds and rain could be in northeast Georgia beginning Sunday.
A press release from the utility said it is “closely monitoring the projected forecast of Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on Northeast Georgia and is ready to respond.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.