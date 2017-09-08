JEMC getting ready for effects of Irma

Jackson EMC has put its emergency response plan into effect anticipating effects from Hurricane Irma.
The electric coop is linemen and support staff members ready to respond to emergencies. Contractor crews also are being arranged.
The company also is preparing a crew to go to the damage area to help with restoration efforts.
April Sorrow, director of PR and communication for the utility, said members can get outage updates at news.jacksonemc.com. Updates will be posted regularly and “outages” will link to Jackson EMC’s outage map.
Current weather forecasts indicate strong winds and rain could be in northeast Georgia beginning Sunday.
A press release from the utility said it is “closely monitoring the projected forecast of Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on Northeast Georgia and is ready to respond.”
