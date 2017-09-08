Saying that down trees and power lines could make travel dangerous, Jefferson leaders said Friday that residents should plan to stay home Monday during what is expected to be stormy conditions. The remnants of Hurricane Irma are expected to pass through North Georgia Monday afternoon and evening, bringing rain and wind.
In a news release Friday, Jefferson officials said the city was preparing for a potential emergency with a command center set up at the Jefferson Police Department. Some city facilities may be closed Monday with a decision to be made Sunday.
The release said residents should secure all outside items, such as grills, tables and children's play toys to avoid their being blown away and causing damage.
Some 4-7 inches of rain is expected Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Meanwhile, hotels in the Jackson County area are full of travelers as Florida residents have evacuated north to escape the hurricane this weekend.
JEMC GETTING READY
Jackson EMC has put its emergency response plan into effect anticipating effects from Hurricane Irma.
The electric coop is linemen and support staff members ready to respond to emergencies. Contractor crews also are being arranged.
The company also is preparing a crew to go to the damage area to help with restoration efforts.
April Sorrow, director of PR and communication for the utility, said members can get outage updates at news.jacksonemc.com. Updates will be posted regularly and “outages” will link to Jackson EMC’s outage map.
Current weather forecasts indicate strong winds and rain could be in northeast Georgia beginning Sunday.
A press release from the utility said it is “closely monitoring the projected forecast of Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on Northeast Georgia and is ready to respond.”
