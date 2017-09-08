East Jackson 33, Oglethorpe Co. 0: Eagles coast to first victory

The East Jackson football team recorded the first win of the Scott Wilkins era, blasting visiting Oglethorpe County 33-0 on Homecoming Friday.
Coming out of an off week, the Eagles (1-2) built a 20-0 lead after a quarter and a 33-0 lead at the half in handing Oglethorpe County its 14th consecutive loss.
See the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald for more on this story.
