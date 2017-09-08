Jackson County found itself playing catchup all night and never quite caught West Hall in its bid to go 4-0 for the first time in school history.
The Panthers (3-1) trailed the host Spartans 17-0 at the half after turning the ball over twice and went on to lose 31-21 on Friday.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times, but we kept playing, we kept fighting,” coach Brandon Worley said. “We came out in the second half and put some points on the board, just like we should have in the first half. It’s a learning experience, no doubt. I love their fight. They re-set. The first half — gone. They came back out and got after it in the second half, so I’m proud of them.”
Jackson County put together three touchdown drives in the second half to make the game tighter but was unable to overcome the first-half deficit.
Panther running back Noah Venable ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Braxton Johnson caught three passes for 72 yards. Quarterback Grey Akins finished with 92 yards through the air and one touchdown on 6-of-15 passing.
West Hall (3-1) picked up 10 points in the first half as a result of Panther miscues. Tyler Sailers intercepted an Akins pass in the first quarter and ran it back 25 yards for West Hall’s first score of the game. The Spartans later recovered a Venable fumble at the Panther 26 in the second quarter, which eventually led to a 39-yard field goal from Israel Lopez.
In between those two scores, Jackson County saw a 51-yard touchdown pass from Akins to Chad Pittman wiped off the board due to a penalty.
“Two turnovers, a touchdown called back, a fumble going in to score — that’s the difference in 10 points right there,” Worley said.
Jackson County trailed 17-0 at the break after Spartan quarterback Michael Thompson scored from one yard out to cap a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive with 24 seconds left in the half.
The Panthers got a four-yard touchdown from Venable in the third quarter and a two-yard touchdown pass from Akins to Pittman in the fourth quarter, but West Hall countered those scores with touchdowns from Cooper Adams (five-yard run, third quarter) and Thompson (one-yard run, fourth quarter) to maintain a 17-point cushion at 31-14.
Jackson County made things interesting late. Venable scored from two yards out with 2:54 left in the game to cut the lead to 31-21 and the Panthers later recovered a West Hall fumble at the Spartan 46 with 2:43 left.
“They kept fighting,” Worley said. “That’s why I tell them, ‘let’s hang in there, let’s kick some onside kicks, let’s do some things,’ because things happen. And they need to learn to fight through that and keep rolling.”
The Spartans' Cameron Shirley, however, sealed the win for West Hall with an interception in Spartan territory with 1:44 left.
Jackson County will host East Hall (2-1) next Friday in its final non-region contest of the season.