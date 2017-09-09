Football: Knights roll past Holy Spirit Prep in region opener 64-26

It was another big offensive performance for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team Friday night as the Knights cruised to a 64-26 win against Holy Spirit Prep in the GISA Region 1-AAA opener for both teams.
Junior Tanner Schwebel continued his standout season with 362 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns. BCA (4-1 overall, 1-0 in region) led 28-13 after the first quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
“It was good to start the region schedule with a win,” said Knights coach Lance Fendley. “This is the third year in a row we’ve been able to do that. It’s good because it gives you momentum you need going forward.”
BCA began the scoring onslaught Friday night on its first offensive snap as quarterback Ethan Torbett connected with Makyal Cooper on a 55-yard pass. Torbett then threw to Schwebel for the 2-point conversion with only 17 seconds off the first quarter clock.
After the Knight defense forced a Holy Spirit punt, Matthew Kamm put the second touchdown on the board for BCA on an 11-yard run. Chandler Maxwell added the 2-point conversion run.
The visiting Cougars (1-3, 0-1) had to punt again on their second possession and the Knights cashed in again on a one-play drive as Schwebel rushed 78 for his first score of the game. The 2-point conversion failed.
Holy Spirit got on the scoreboard on a 39-pass from James English to DeMorius Taylor with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Angel Anaya added the point after kick.
Schwebel answered for BCA on a 5-yard run for the Knights’ fourth touchdown with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter. BCA attempted to kick the extra point after this score but the try failed.
The Cougars scored their second touchdown on an 11-yard from English to Ryan Harrison to cut the deficit to 28-13.
BCA did not score on its fifth possession of the half due to three penalties. The possession began at midfield and the Knights reached the end zone on a run by Schwebel but the score was ruled off due to a penalty. BCA eventually turned the football over on downs.
A 13-yard run by Schwebel put the Knights on the board again with 5:58 left before halftime. Maxwell’s 2-point run pushed the lead to 36-13.
Schwebel’s 60-yard run with 2:08 left in the first half capped the scoring for BCA. Maxwell once again ran in the 2-point attempt.
While the offense was in the spotlight in the first half, there were some standout defensive plays by the Knights including a sack Nolan Garrett and an interception by Schwebel.
Schwebel scored his final touchdown on BCA’s first series of the second half on a 10-yard run.
BCA’s second touchdown of the third quarterback came on a 15-yard run by Josh Farr. The final touchdown for the Knights was from backup quarterback Ethan Guthas on a seven-yard run with 9:23 left in the game.
Holy Spirit scored two second half touchdowns. The first came on a 15-yard pass from English to Taylor and a 25-yard pass from English to Johnny DiPalma. The Cougars also recovered two onside kicks.
BCA’s defense got a fumble recovery from Lawson Maxwell in the second half and a quarterback sack from Chandler Maxwell.
While pleased with the win, Fendley and his players immediately began looking ahead to next Friday’s region clash with Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg in a game which figures to go a long way in determining the region champion.
“This will be one of the biggest games we will play since I’ve been here,” Fendley said. “They will be tough but they are not unbeatable. We need to have a great week of preparation.”
Schwebel continues to be one of the leading rushers in northeast Georgia after his performance against Holy Spirit.
“He worked very hard in the offseason,” Fendley said. “Our offensive line is also doing a great job for him and our offense. They are the strength of our team.”
Linemen Jeremiah Helton, Patrick Wallace, Sammy Helton, Clayton Hopkins and Lawson Maxwell once again had quality efforts Friday night. Helton did suffer an ankle injury early in the third quarter.
