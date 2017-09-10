Gwinnett, Barrow schools closed Monday

Amid threats of severe weather, the Barrow and Gwinnett County school systems will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Braselton Christian Academy has also announced plans to close Monday.
"Barrow County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected statewide inclement weather and the potential for high winds and power outages statewide," Barrow County superintendent Chris McMichael said. "This closure is for all students and all staff members. The totality of all available weather information and predictions has been taken into consideration in making this decision as a precaution in the interest of safety for all our students and staff."
McMichael added BCSS will announce Monday afternoon whether the district will remain closed on Tuesday.
Jackson County School System leaders will announce plans Sunday evening.
