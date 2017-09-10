Barrow schools closed Monday

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Sunday, September 10. 2017
Barrow County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected statewide inclement weather and the potential for high winds and power outages statewide stemming from Hurricane Irma. The closure is for all students and staff. District officials said they would monitor the storm and would announce as soon as possible Monday whether schools will be closed again Tuesday.

