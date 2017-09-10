‘Bob’ Olson (09-07-17)

WINDER - Robert “Bob” A. Olson, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017.
A native of Waukegan, Ill., he was raised in Arabi, Ga. Mr. Olson served the United States faithfully in the Marine Corps. He served from 1953 to 1956 including the Korean War Theater. He left the military as a Staff Sargent. Mr. Olson graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in building construction.
He remained active alumni throughout his life as a Georgia Tech fan. Mr. Olson retired as the Vice President of American Resources Management Corporation after 20 years of dedicated service. After retirement, he moved to Winder in 2003. Mr. Olson was preceded in death by his son, Mr. Gregory Olson; and parents A.E. Olson and Louise Wright Olson.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Patricia “Pat” A. Olson, Winder; daughters, Leigh Anne Olson Corredor, Baltimore, Md., and Kristen L. Olson; son-in-law, Mike Cain; brother, Frank L. (Mary) Olson; and grandchildren, Giles Chenery, Manchester, England, and Patton Ryan Cain, Winder.
Per the request of the family, services for Mr. Olson will be private.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
