Becky Dill (09-09-17)

Sunday, September 10. 2017
ALTO - Becky Inez Chambers Dill, 59, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Northridge Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Dill was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late George and Muade Clark Chambers. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her brother, George Chambers, Jr.; and sister, Helen Ballenger.

Survivors include sons, Keith Dill (Teresa), Alto, and Randall Rylee, Homer; sister, Judy Reed; brother, Arthur Lee Chambers, Flowery Branch; and step-grandchildren, Ashley and Josh Roberts.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. at Alto Congregational Holiness Church with the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
