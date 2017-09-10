COMMERCE - Janet Elaine Sanders Poole, 61, died Thursday, September 7, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Poole was born in Commerce, the daughter of Billy Ray and Jimmie Toney Sanders of Commerce. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Poole is survived by her husband, Mike Poolem Commerce; children, Kelsey Poole, Maysville, and Kasey Evans, Pendergrass; sister, Gwen Sanders, Commerce; and grandchildren, Austin, Gage and Lillie Venable.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 14, at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Poole (09-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry