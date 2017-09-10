Janet Poole (09-07-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, September 10. 2017
COMMERCE - Janet Elaine Sanders Poole, 61, died Thursday, September 7, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Poole was born in Commerce, the daughter of Billy Ray and Jimmie Toney Sanders of Commerce. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Poole is survived by her husband, Mike Poolem Commerce; children, Kelsey Poole, Maysville, and Kasey Evans, Pendergrass; sister, Gwen Sanders, Commerce; and grandchildren, Austin, Gage and Lillie Venable.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 14, at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.