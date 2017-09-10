JEFFERSON - Richard “Ricky” Eugene Hayes, 52, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Hayes was born January 31, 1965, in Atlanta. He was self-employed as an automobile mechanic and had been employed by Jackson County jail as a sergeant. Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, James Harold Hayes, Sr. and Lora Booker Hayes; brothers, James Harold Hayes, Jr., Charles William Hayes, Michael Stephen Hayes and Kenny Hayes.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Regina Phillips Hayes, Jefferson; daughter, Brandy Crumley Allen; son, Phillip Crumley and his wife Jenni; daughter, Holly Crumley, all of Jefferson; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Norris officiating. Interment will be in Evans Memory Gardens, Jefferson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, September 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Tommy Allen, Thomas Lipscomb, Ray Jenkins, Joe Dixon, Will Sanders and John Welch. Honorary pallbearers are Rex Hightower, Tracy Shumake, Austell Anglin and Mike Lynn. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to P.O. Box 234, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Ricky’ Hayes (09-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry