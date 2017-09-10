UPDATE:
Jefferson City School System leaders have announced the district will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
Amid threats of severe weather, the Jackson County School System and Commerce City School System will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
The Jackson County Board of Education will still host its scheduled meeting Monday evening, but no recognitions will be held.
Schools closed Monday
