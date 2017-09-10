Two injured in double shooting

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a double shooting in Braselton Sunday afternoon.
Authorities were called to a Piedmont Avenue residence on reports of a gunshot wound.
The incident reportedly occurred after a neighbor confronted another neighbor about owed money. (Authorities believe the dispute started over $5.)
One of the neighbors shot the other, who then returned fire.
Both were transported to the hospital with what is initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Braselton Police Department officers and investigators are on scene. The West Jackson Fire Department also responded.
Charges are pending.
