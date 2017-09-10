Two injured in double shooting

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Sunday, September 10. 2017
Two people have been transported to the hospital after a double shooting in Braselton Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a Piedmont Avenue residence on reports of a gunshot wound.

The incident reportedly occurred after a neighbor confronted another neighbor about owed money. (Authorities believe the dispute started over $5.)

One of the neighbors shot the other, who then returned fire.

Both were transported to the hospital with what is initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Braselton Police Department officers and investigators are on scene. The West Jackson Fire Department also responded.

Charges are pending.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.